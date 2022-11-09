November 9, 2022 - On Monday, Nov.14, Joseph Tribble Park will close for lake repairs to ensure the public’s safety during construction. The City expects the closure to last up to six months.
November 9, 2022 - On Monday, Nov.14, Joseph Tribble Park will close for lake repairs to ensure the public’s safety during construction. The City expects the closure to last up to six months.
Construction crews are repairing the park’s lake to fix a breach that caused the water to drain out of the lake. The repair project includes constructing a 12-feet-wide clay wall along the backside of the lake, filling all voids under the breached area, and replacing the walking trail adjacent to the wall's construction.
Once the repairs are complete, the lake will be refilled with water and restocked with fish.
