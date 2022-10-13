October 13, 2022 - The Chatham County Tax Commissioner’s Office has announced that Georgia Tag Renewal Kiosks located within three Kroger grocery stores in Chatham County recently underwent strategic improvements to improve the overall experience for visually impaired residents.
As of Friday, Oct. 7, tag renewal kiosks feature improvements to screen fonts, colors and buttons. Audio instructions are also available.
“These enhancements will greatly improve the tag renewal experience for visually impaired taxpayers,” said Chatham County Tax Commissioner Sonya L. Jackson. “These changes are part of a series of upgrades to the renewal kiosks slated for the fourth quarter of 2022.”
Chatham County currently has three locations with Kroger self-serve tag renewal kiosks:
- Savannah Marketwalk Kroger, 318 Mall Blvd.
- Wilmington Island Kroger, 495 Johnny Mercer Blvd.
- Berwick Marketplace Kroger, 5720 Ogeechee Rd.
The kiosks are open during regular Kroger hours, including evenings and weekends. Citizens will need to have their Georgia driver’s license handy for the kiosk to scan, along with a debit/credit card for payment. Kiosk instructions are available in English and Spanish. There is a convenience fee of $3.95 to use the tag renewal kiosks, regardless of how many vehicles are registered.
Citizens are invited to contact the Chatham County Tax Commissioner’s Office at (912) 652-7100 or tax@chathamcounty.org with any questions.
