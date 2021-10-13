October 13, 2021 - Give Change That Counts has officially launched their Txt2Give Change That Counts Campaign to help further fundraising efforts to establish day centers for the homeless throughout Chatham County. As the holiday and giving season starts to roll closer, Give Change That Counts is getting a head start by engaging the community and offering an easy way to help bring day centers to those in need. The Txt2Give Change That Counts fundraising campaign will run from October to Dec. 31, 2021.
Anyone with a mobile device can make a donation of any amount in just four easy steps:
Text GIVE to (912) 200-8753 or use the QR code
Text the amount you would like to donate
Answer 3 quick one-time registration questions (name, email address, payment info).
Press Send and the gift is complete.
Everyone has the option of giving a one-time gift or setting up recurring payments. Donations will be utilized directly for the establishment of day centers that include start-up costs, renovations, supplies, coordination, utilities, and more. Day Centers will provide a safe, friendly, and welcoming location where adult individuals who are experiencing homelessness can go during the day to enhance their quality of life. There are currently no day centers for the homeless in Savannah/Chatham County.
Give Change That Counts is a campaign to strengthen our community and reduce the need for panhandling through education, engagement, and establishing change. Through various fundraising efforts, the campaign will help establish day centers throughout the area that act as a respite for those in need and enhance coordination of local resources with the goal of reducing the need for panhandling.
The campaign is an initiative led by the Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless with collaboration and financial support from Chatham County, the City of Savannah, and major economic development groups including the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce/Visit Savannah, Savannah Downtown Business Association, Savannah Downtown Neighborhood Association, Savannah Economic Development Authority, Savannah’s Waterfront, and the Tourism Leadership Council.
For more information on the Txt2Give Change That Counts head to www.givechangethatcounts.com/donate or email info@givechangethatcounts.com.
