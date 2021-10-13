October 13, 2021 - Earlier today Mayor Van R. Johnson, II, announced new COVID-19 guidelines for events beginning Nov. 1.
Large outdoor events within the city limits will be allowed without capacity limits. Public events inside city facilities will be permitted at 60% capacity. Masks are still required in city-owned buildings.
The 2021 Savannah Rock 'n' Roll Marathon will continue as planned on Nov. 6 and 7, with additional COVID precautions to limit interaction among runners. Included in these precautions is the requirement that all runners provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours of their race.
