October 15, 2020 - Mayor Van R. Johnson, II, will deliver a virtual State of the City address via Zoom on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 6:30 p.m. Residents can watch the address live via the City’s Facebook page, the City’s website, or SGTV cable channel 8. Those who wish to participate by posing a question to the Mayor can do so by emailing SOTC@savannahga.gov or by commenting on the State of the City posts on the City of Savannah’s Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Questions can also be submitted by calling 912-651-6410.
“This year has been different, but that doesn’t mean that the different circumstances have prevented our City from making great strides,” said Mayor Johnson. “I look forward to sharing updates on our achievements and how we can move forward together to greater heights of success.”
Mr. Pat Monahan will also deliver the City Manager’s annual update to the City.
