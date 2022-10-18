October 18, 2022 - Chatham County Chairman Chester A. Ellis will host a series of town hall meetings to discuss the Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax referendum. All meetings will begin at 7 p.m.
- Oct. 20, 2022 - Godley Station School, 2135 Benton Blvd.
- Oct. 24, 2022 - Islands High School, 170 Whitemarsh Rd.
- Oct. 27 - The Armstrong Center, 13040 Abercorn St.
- Oct. 28 - Mercer Middle School, 5330 Montgomery St.
- Nov. 1 - Garrison Performing Arts, 649 W. Jones St.
- Nov. 3 - Jenkins High School, 1800 E Derenne Ave.
