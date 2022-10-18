October 18, 2022 - The Georgia Department of Veterans Service recently received a grant of $747,464 from VA to support its mission through the Staff Sergeant Parker Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Grant Program (SSG Fox SPGP), a three-year program that provides funding to community-based organizations with innovative ideas for preventing veteran suicide.  

With its SSG Fox SPGP award, the GDVS will work with the Center for the Advancement of Military and Emergency Services (AMES) Research at Kennesaw State University to identify emerging trends of suicidality in veterans in Georgia. Together, the GDVS and AMES will develop and deliver scalable veteran and family-appropriate suicide prevention programming for both in-person and virtual delivery. The AMES team will also develop predictive analytic models of areas of emerging concern and improve equity in access to services for service members, veterans, and their families.  

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.