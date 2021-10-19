October 19, 2021 - Mayor Pro Tem and 5th district Alderwoman Dr. Estella Edwards Shabazz and Chatham County Commissioner Tanya Milton will hold listening sessions focused on transportation improvement projects on Thursday, Oct. 21.
The listening sessions will be held from 4:30-5:30 p.m. and 6:15-7:15 p.m. at the Liberty City Community Center, 1401 Mills B. Lane Blvd.
Topics will include:
- Street repaving and traffic flow improvements
- Sidewalk connections, additions, and improvements
- Intersection safety enhancements
- Bike path and trail redevelopment
- Regional transportation challenges
