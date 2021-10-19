October 19, 2021 - The Savannah City Council will transition to in-person meetings beginning with their Nov. 9 meeting. Details on the location of the meetings and COVID safety protocols will be forthcoming.
City Council has met virtually since the spring of 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
