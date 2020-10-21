October 21, 2020 - Chatham County Public Works is hosting a scrap tire recycling event titled, “Haunted Tire Recycling Roundup,” on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, from 9-11 a.m.
The event will take place at Chatham County Recycling Center, 1321 Eisenhower Drive, Savannah, GA 31406.
A maximum of four car tires are allowed per vehicle. No rims, and no big truck or commercial tires will be accepted. Free coloring books will be given to anyone wearing a costume. Residents are asked to stay in their vehicles, and to wear personal protective equipment (PPE). County staff will handle the recycling of tires.
Those interested in volunteering can call (912) 790-1647.
This free event was made possible by a grant from the Georgia EPD Solid Waste Trust Fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.