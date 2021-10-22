October 27, 2021 - Mayor Van R. Johnson, II, will hold his 2021 state of the city address virtually on Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m. The public can view the live address on the City of Savannah Facebook page, YouTube and SGTV Channel 8.
Mayor Johnson will give an overview of the current happenings in the City of Savannah, accomplishments over the last year and provide an update on where the city is headed through the end of 2021.
