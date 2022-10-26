October 26, 2022 - On Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, Chatham County’s Department of Engineering will host an open house to discuss traffic calming improvements on Lansing Avenue.
There will not be any formal presentation, but the public is invited to drop by to see displays with proposed solutions aimed at slowing traffic down and keeping the road open.
