October 26, 2020 - The City of Savannah has launched a new 311 system, including an app and website, to improve customer service. The new system makes city service requests more convenient, efficient and customer-focused than they have ever been in Savannah’s history.
Sav311 and savannahga.gov/311 give residents 24/7 access to submit requests, track progress and see other service requests in their area. Service requests are sent directly to the appropriate city department to speed up response times, and citizens can provide feedback through an emailed survey after work is completed. Citizens can still request city services by calling 311 or 912-651-6565 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. If there’s an urgent concern, afterhours operators are available.
In 2019, 85,000 work orders were fulfilled. Common requests included pothole repairs, traffic sign and garbage issues, water meter leaks and special yard waste collection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.