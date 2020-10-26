October 26, 2020 - The City of Savannah will host a virtual meeting on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 6 p.m. to begin discussions on creating a community benefits agreement initiative for the community.
A community benefits agreement is a contract negotiated between a prospective developer and community representatives outlining the benefits a real estate investor will provide the surrounding area in exchange for support of a proposed project.
To participate in the meeting, register in advance here:
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0pcOurqzsjG9c2Q0s_Bch-jYXQYNOMU7JP. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the meeting.
If you have any questions, please contact Bridget Lidy at 912-429-3364 or blidy@savannahga.gov.
