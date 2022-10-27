October 27, 2022 - Mayor Van R. Johnson II will deliver the 2022 annual State of the City, Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 6:30 p.m. at the Savannah Cultural Arts Center, 201 Montgomery St.
During the address, he will highlight some of the City of Savannah’s accomplishments and progress of the last year. This will be the first in-person State of the City of this Administration, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
