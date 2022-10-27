October 27, 2022 - Step Up's CASH FOR KIDS: How to Claim Your Child Tax Credit event will be held virtually on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at noon and help participants learn how to maximize their child tax credit this tax season.
Community members, service providers, school board officials, policymakers, and stakeholders, will hear from subject matter expert, Georgia Budget Policy Institute’s Ife Finch Floyd as she discusses the rules and regulations, how to file, and the benefits of the Child Tax Credit.
