October 31, 2022 - The Chatham County Tax Commissioner’s Office recently announced that a new satellite office is set to open on Wednesday, Nov. 2 on Wilmington Island, Ga. for the convenience of local taxpayers who live in the islands area.
The new satellite office will be located inside the Frank Murray Community Center at 125 Wilmington Island Rd. and will be open by appointment only every Monday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
“Our new Wilmington Island office will make conducting tax and title business more convenient for the local homeowners who live in the Islands area,” said Chatham County Tax Commissioner Sonya L. Jackson. “Opening a satellite office on Wilmington Island is part of our ongoing commitment to enhance the user experience for Chatham County taxpayers and will complement our three full-service offices.”
The Wilmington Island office will will join these three existing Chatham County Tax Commissioner’s Offices:
- Downtown Office: 222 W. Oglethorpe Ave., Suite 107
- Southside Office: 1145 Eisenhower Dr.
- Westside Office: 295 Police Memorial Drive (off Chatham Parkway)
Chatham County residents can schedule an appointment online at tax.chathamcountyga.gov or by calling (912) 652-7100.
