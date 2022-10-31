October 31, 2022 - The Chatham County Tax Commissioner’s Office recently announced that a new satellite office is set to open on Wednesday, Nov. 2 on Wilmington Island, Ga. for the convenience of local taxpayers who live in the islands area.

The new satellite office will be located inside the Frank Murray Community Center at 125 Wilmington Island Rd. and will be open by appointment only every Monday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

