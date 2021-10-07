October 7, 2021 - The Bryan County Community Development Department is asking those who live or work in Bryan County to participate in their survey on the Bicycle and Pedestrian Vision Plan for Unincorporated Bryan County. The survey is open through the month of October and responses will be collected until Oct. 31.
The questions participants will answer on this survey aim to identify existing gaps and connection opportunities, understand biking and walking habits, such as how often residents of the county walk and bike either recreationally or for commuting purposes, whether respondents would be more interested in bike lanes and trails or sidewalks and walking paths, and whether easier accessibility to recreational facilities – on foot or on bike – would make people more likely to use parks. The survey also asks participants which area of Bryan County they work and/or live in to evaluate possible locations for pedestrian paths, sidewalks, and bike paths. These paths are an important element in the larger transportation network as the county continues to experience growth for both transportation and recreational needs.
The county will use the results of the survey to put together a bike and pedestrian plan that will ultimately be presented to the Bryan County Board of Commissioners for adoption, with specific short-term and long-range plans identified. The survey data will give the Community Development Department a clear path moving forward to craft and implement this plan, which will bring these beneficial community projects to fruition.
Community Development expects to have a draft of the plan by the end of this year, and there will be additional opportunities for public input beyond the survey. Bryan County residents and those who work in the area are encouraged to stay informed by following the county on social media to learn of any additional chances to offer insight.
“This is a great opportunity for the public to weigh in on what they’d like to see in the way of multimodal transportation opportunities. We’d like to see this plan support a vibrant and livable Bryan County through a connected and integrated system promoting sustainability, access, public health and recreational opportunities,” Community Development Director Audra Miller said.
To take the Community Development Department’s Bike and Pedestrian Plan survey, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/bryanbike. For more information about Bryan County, visit www.bryancountyga.org.
