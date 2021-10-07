October 7, 2021 – Mayor Van R. Johnson introduced the READ Savannah task force this week, dedicated to improving literacy for all City of Savannah residents. Literacy is one of the most critical issues reducing the available workforce in Savannah, as well as the quality of life for its citizens.
"We want to make Savannah's children and adults ready for post-secondary education, careers and civic life by the time they graduate from high school or attain their GED," said Mayor Johnson. "When you talk about poverty reduction and economic vitality, you're also talking about literacy. When you're talking about crime reduction, you're also talking about literacy. When you're talking about homeownership and living your best life, you're talking about literacy."
The task force members are:
- Victoria Baylor, Victoria Baylor Mindset and Clarity Coaching
- Steve Dantin, The Whitefield Center
- Corey Frazier, EZ as Pi Tutoring Service
- Dr. Anne Katz, Georgia Southern University
- Keith Miller, Deep Center
- Sheron Morgan, WorkSource Coastal
- Dr. Ashley Morris, Savannah Technical College
- Dino Papadopoulos, Sylvan Learning of Savannah
- Dr. Shawn Stewart, Savannah-Chatham County Public School System
- Dr. Zelonia Williams, Future Minds Literacy and Adult Education, Inc.
- Ron Wilson, Royce Learning Center
"Our mission is to provide collaborative opportunities and resources to facilitate effective and measurable outcomes in literacy among Savannahians," said Dr. Zelonia Williams, READ Savannah chair. "We clearly understand when individuals are highly literate, they are better able to interact as citizens, consumers, employees as well as parents."
The group compiled a directory to help Savannahians of different reading abilities access literacy resources across the city. The list and contact information for task force members is available at savannahga.gov/readsavannah.
