October 7, 2020 - The City of Savannah supports small and emerging organizations and creative individuals with the Weave-A-Dream investment program. Applications for 2020 arts and culture projects will close on Nov. 1, 2020.
Weave-A-Dream is a project-based funding program that supports innovative programming to strengthen, diversify, and expand Savannah’s creative sector. Proposed projects should be creative and help reestablish or preserve vibrant neighborhoods or present cultural and art projects designed specifically for youth. Applicants may request up to $5,000 in matching funds.
“This year has brought unique challenges to our city and accessible art programming is important as ever,” said Stuart Miller, director of Cultural Resources for the City of Savannah. “We look forward to supporting cultural initiatives that bring arts and cultural programming to our Savannah neighborhoods and youth.”
Proposed programming must take place in the 2020 calendar year and within the city limits of Savannah. Applications, guidelines, and program information can be found on the Cultural Resources website (www.savannahga.gov/arts). Applicants are asked to contact the contract coordinator at scaccontracts@savannahga.gov or 912-651-6760 to set up an application account. The deadline for application submittal is Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at 5 p.m. Submitted proposals are reviewed and evaluated by members of the Cultural Affairs Commission, who are appointed through an application process by the Mayor and Aldermen.
Each year applications are accepted on a rolling basis. Organizations with projects taking place in 2021 are asked to wait until 2021 to apply.
