SAVANNAH (Aug. 31) – The City of Savannah’s move into a new state-of-the-art facility on Interchange Drive that will house more than a dozen city departments is almost completed.
The following departments and services are being relocated, and are now serving customers at 20 Interchange Dr.
The Human Resources Dept. and Human Services Dept. (neighborhood associations support) are still located on the 2nd floor of the Savannah Morning News building on Chatham Park, where the city has been renting office space for several years. There is no announced plan yet on when those final two departments will be relocated.
Site Development Permits and Subdivision Plats may be applied for online through the eTRAC portal. In-person appointments and lobby availability are suspended until further notice.
More than a dozen departments were moved to the new location on Interchange Dr. Here’s a rundown of which departments moved. Office hours are generally 8:00 a.m. t 5:00 p.m. for all city departments:
Capital Projects Management
New address: 20 Interchange Dr.
Current location: 5515 Abercorn St.
Moving from current location: Sept. 13
Operations begin at new location: Sept. 13
Central Warehouse
New address: 16 Interchange Dr.
Current location: 1100 W. Gwinnett St.
Moving from current location: Sept. 17 at 2 p.m.
Operations begin at new location: Sept. 27 at 7 a.m.
Specific services provided: The Central Warehouse issues operating supplies to all city departments.
Development Services
New address: 20 Interchange Dr., Administration building
Current location: 5515 Abercorn St.
Moving from current location: Sept. 10
Operations begin at new location: Sept. 13
Specific services provided: Building Permits, Trades (Mechanical/Electrical/Plumbing) Permits,
Greenscapes
New address: 20 Interchange Dr., Admin building, 16 Interchange Dr., Operations building
Current location: 5 Interchange Ct., 8 Interchange Ct. and 2600 Bull St.
Moving from current location: Sept. 27
Operations begin at new location: Oct. 1
Organizational Performance and Accountability
New address: 20 Interchange Dr., Administration building
Current location: 1375 Chatham Pkwy
Moving from current location: Sept. 20
Operations begin at new location: Sept. 24
Planning and Urban Design
New address: 20 Interchange Dr., Administration building
Current location: 5515 Abercorn St.
Moving from current location: Sept. 10
Operations begin at new location: Sept. 13
Specific services provided: All PUD applications and forms will be accessible online during and after the move.
Real Estate Services
New address: 20 Interchange Dr.
Current location: 1375 Chatham Pkwy., 305 Fahm St.
Moving from current location: Sept. 20
Operations begin at new location: Sept. 24
Signal/Street Lights and Street Maintenance Operations
New address: 14 Interchange Dr., Operations building
Current location: 1100 W. Gwinnett St., Building B
Moving from current location: Sept. 7
Operations begin at new location: Oct. 4
Signs/Pavement Markings
New address: 14 Interchange Dr., Operations building
Current location: Fairgrounds
Moving from current location: Sept. 7
Operations begin at new location: Oct. 4
Stormwater CIP and Infrastructure Assets Management Group
New address: 20 Interchange Dr., Administration building
Current location: 1150 Armstead Ave.
Moving from current location: Sept. 20
Operations begin at new location: Sept. 24
Stormwater Management Administration
New address: 20 Interchange Dr., Administration building
Current location: 802 A W. Anderson St.
Moving from current location: Sept. 20
Operations begin at new location: Sept. 24
Specific services provided: Business license approvals
Stormwater Operations Group
New address: 14 Interchange Dr., Operations building
Current location: Various Stormwater Pump Stations (DeRenne Pump Station, Montgomery Cross Road Pump Station and Lathrope Pump Station)
Moving from current location: Sept. 7
Operations begin at new location: Sept. 7
Street Maintenance Administration
New address: 20 Interchange Dr., Administration building
Current location: 702 Stiles Ave.
Moving from current location: Sept. 7
Operations begin at new location: Sept. 10
Traffic Engineering
New address: 20 Interchange Dr., Administrative office
Current location: 1100 W. Gwinnett St., Building B
Specific services provided: Traffic permits
Moving from current location: Sept. 7
Operations begin at new location: Sept. 10. Permit applications must be submitted via email or fax due to the Emergency Order requiring city offices to be closed to the public. For more information, visit https://www.savannahga.gov/699/Traffic-Permits
Water Conveyance/Distribution
New address: 20 Interchange Dr., Admin building and 14 Interchange Dr., Operations building
Current location: 706 Stiles Ave.
Moving from current location: Sept. 7
Operations begin at new location: Sept. 13
Specific services provided: Fire hydrant meters and backflow devices will be unavailable for pickup from Aug. 27 to Sept. 13.
Water/Sewer Planning and Engineering
New address: 20 Interchange Dr., Administration building
Current location: 702 Stiles Ave.
Moving from current location: Sept. 15
Operations begin at new location: Sept. 27
Specific services provided: Payments for water and sewer fees and permits
Water Resources Administration
New address: 20 Interchange Dr., Administration building
Current location: 702 Stiles Ave., President Street plant
Moving from current location: Sept. 20
Operations begin at new location: Sept. 24
