November 18, 2022 - As we approach yet another run-off of a U.S. Senate race in Georgia, it is worth revisiting the ongoing challenge of online disinformation and hate speech. Words can have awesome power, and we continue to see how bad actors are flooding the zone online with patently false information and hate speech that is tearing at our social fabric and democracy. 

It’s likely no coincidence that here in Georgia, we have seen a notable spike in hate crimes in the past few years. Data from the U.S. Justice Department shows that, in 2018, there were 35 classified hate crimes. In 2020, that number jumped to 196. The large majority of them were race or ethnicity-based – 28 four years ago and 132 in 2020.

