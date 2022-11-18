November 18, 2022 - As we approach yet another run-off of a U.S. Senate race in Georgia, it is worth revisiting the ongoing challenge of online disinformation and hate speech. Words can have awesome power, and we continue to see how bad actors are flooding the zone online with patently false information and hate speech that is tearing at our social fabric and democracy.
It’s likely no coincidence that here in Georgia, we have seen a notable spike in hate crimes in the past few years. Data from the U.S. Justice Department shows that, in 2018, there were 35 classified hate crimes. In 2020, that number jumped to 196. The large majority of them were race or ethnicity-based – 28 four years ago and 132 in 2020.
Unfortunately, the genesis of such crimes can often be traced back to hate rhetoric that has been shared online. In his state trial for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, prosecutors presented the jury with numerous statements, text messages and social media posts to argue that racism was the underlying motive for why Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William Bryan chased down and killed a 25-year-old innocent Black man who was on a jog right here in our community.
Look to the January 6th assault on the U.S. Capitol. It has been proven that misinformation around the so-called stolen 2022 presidential election prompted the attack. It was spread like wildfire on the internet and given fuel through social media. We have heard evidence of this repeated throughout the hearings of the January 6th Committee. Yet the disinformation campaign continues and likely will ramp up once again since a candidate for 2024 presidential election has already been announced.
As a backdrop to this sad state of our country, Congress is considering an anti-trust bill that was designed to regulate major technology platforms, but has problematic language that bad actors can use to tear down what limited content moderation provisions exist. The bill does not allow covered platforms like Facebook, Apple or Google to, “discriminate in the application or enforcement of the terms of service of the covered platform among similarly situated business."
That means, should this bill pass, Info Wars, Parler, the Proud Boys, Truth Social and others could litigate against platforms for any content moderation steps like those taken to combat election misinformation or racist bile. Google hasn't yet approved Truth Social's Android app for distribution via its Play Store because of insufficient content moderation. If the bill should pass in its current form, it’s possible Truth Social could steamroll content guide rails by suing Google to force itself onto the Play Store. Senator Ted Cruz, a bill supporter, said he is “more than happy to unleash the trial lawyers” to attack “censorship” by online platforms.
Democrats in Congress would be wise to listen to several leading Senate Democrats who, in a letter to the bill’s chief sponsor Sen. Amy Klobuchar, said the bill may: “supercharge harmful content online and make it more difficult to combat.”
For the well-being and safety of all citizens of our state and country and for the future of our democracy, we must prioritize addressing hate and disinformation. The approach must be multifaceted and look forward to working with our partners in Congress. This fall, what Democrats in Congress absolutely should not do is pass any legislation that will make it easier for online hate and lies to survive and thrive. I hope our delegation will lead the way in opposing the flawed legislation.
Dr. Lester Jackson is in his 4th term representing Georgia's 2nd Senate District encompassing most of the city of Savannah.
