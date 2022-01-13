January 13, 2022 - Pamala Southard, Executive Director of the Greater Pooler Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau, Inc, (previously, the Pooler Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau, Inc), has announced her retirement effective immediately.
“This has been an amazing journey and one that I am so proud to have been a part of," said Southard.
Southard has been part of the chamber for over a decade. When Pam started, there were 95 members on the membership roster. Today, there are over 365 members, and the chamber continues to grow.
“Pam’s contributions, work ethic, and focus have had a significant impact on the Chamber’s growth,” said Ben Anderson, President of the Board of Directors. "She has been a valuable part of the Pooler community and the Board thanks her for her meaningful leadership over the years."
Through Pam’s tenure with the Chamber, the Pooler business community has grown substantially.
“It has been so exciting to watch the chamber’s growth over the years, thanks in no small part to a staff, board, and ambassadors that connect with our business community," Southard said. "And events such as, the Pooler Food Truck Festival, St Patrick’s Weekend Celebration Shuttles, Holiday Festival in the Park, and so many others have proven to be so successful, not only embracing the business and residential community, but also the tourists that visit our beautiful and safe city of Pooler."
The Board of Directors, along with the assistance of Pam, will begin a search for a new Executive Director to replace Pam’s position over the coming months.
