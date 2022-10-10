October 10, 2022 - Savannah City Manager Joseph A. Melder has appointed Quhanna “Q” Andrews to serve as the senior director of Sanitation.
Andrews has served as a member of Team Savannah for 13 years and has been the interim senior director of Sanitation for the last several months. Prior to serving as interim senior director, he was the assistant director of Sanitation. Andrews is certified in Landfill Operations, and Integrated Solid Waste Management and holds a master’s degree from Websters University.
