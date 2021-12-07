December 7, 2021 - State Representative Derek Mallow (D-Savannah) was recently named by the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus (GLBC) as its 2021 Freshman Legislator of the Year.
“I am grateful to be recognized by the nation’s largest Black caucus during my first year as the state representative for House District 163,” said Rep. Mallow. “The GLBC has been an incredible resource and continuously provides insight and wisdom to its members, including myself. I am honored to be a member of this dynamic group of legislators, and I look forward to working with the caucus to create meaningful legislation that improves the lives of all Georgians.”
Established in 1975, the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus is a 501(c)3 non-profit, nonpartisan organization comprising of 68 Georgia House and Senate members.
For more information about the GLBC, visit gablackcaucus.org.
