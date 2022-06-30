June 30, 2022 - Savannah City Manager Joseph A. Melder has appointed Ronald Feldner as the Senior Director of Water Resources.
Feldner previously served as the City Manager of Garden City, Georgia, for nearly eight years. In that role, he was responsible for managing the daily operations of the City as well as oversight as it pertains to the technical and engineering aspects of the Public Works operation. In this capacity, he supported the department heads and staff with the planning, engineering, administration, and funding elements of Garden City’s Water Resources operation, including the Water & Sewer Department and Stormwater Utility Department. Feldner, a Georgia Registered Professional Engineer, also has more than three decades of experience as a private sector engineering consultant, with most of his clients being local governments in Georgia. He will begin his new role as Savannah’s Senior Director of Water Resources on Monday, July 11.
The City of Savannah’s Water Resources department promotes public health and safety through intelligent management of our water resources and greenspaces.
