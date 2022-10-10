October 10, 2022 - Savannah City Manager Joseph A. Melder has appointed Sam Beetler to serve as the director of Cemeteries.
Beetler has served in the Cemeteries Department for 10 years, most recently as interim director, and holds a master’s degree in Historic Preservation from the Savannah College of Art & Design.
