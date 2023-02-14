February 14, 2023 - Savannah Fire Chief Elzie Kitchen recently announced the promotion of Interim Assistant Chief Jack McCutchen, Jr. to the permanent role and elevates Battalion Chief Steven Frazier to Assistant Chief. Both promotions will be effective Feb. 26, 2023.
Assistant Chief Jack McCutchen, Jr. was born to Savannah Fire Captain Jack McCutchen, Sr. in 1973 and was raised a son of the Savannah Fire Department. For the McCutchen family, Savannah Fire is more than a profession; it is a family tradition and a way of life. McCutchen graduated from Hershel V. Jenkins High School in 1992. He joined Savannah Fire in 1998, carrying on his father’s legacy of duty and service. He’s a graduate of Troy University with a degree in Criminal Justice.
His career began serving with several companies before joining Rescue 2 where he developed his skills as part of Special Operations and Technical Rescue, advancing to Fire Captain in 2008. McCutchen continued to grow as a leader within the department, rising to the rank of Battalion Chief in 2014. In 2020, he was appointed Research and Planning Chief, where his affinity for administration and analytical work was evident in the accreditation of the Savannah Fire Department through the Center on Fire Accreditation International (CFAI) along with the Insurance Services Office (ISO) Class 1 rating. Assistant Chief McCutchen has served the Savannah Fire department for 24 years. He’s served as Interim Assistant Chief of Logistics since July 2022.
Chief McCutchen is a loving husband and father to a teenage son and daughter. With the love and support of his wife and family, he is excited to realize his vision and goals for the Savannah Fire Department.
Assistant Chief Steven Frazier is a Savannah native and graduate of Hershel V. Jenkins High School, where he played football. Immediately following graduation, Frazier joined the United States Air Force, where he held the position of First Sergeant, supervising 30+ personnel in the Force Support Squadron. While in the military, Frazier attended the Community College of the Air Force and Savannah State University, where he pursued a degree in Criminal Justice. Military Commendations include the Three-time recipient of the Air Force Oak Leaf Commendation Medal recognizing outstanding achievement and the Air Force Meritorious Service Medal in honor of Outstanding achievement. He also received an Army Achievement Exceptional Achievement external evaluation while partnering with the Air Force. Frazier retired as Master Sergeant with the Georgia Air National Guard, 165th Airlift Wing, after honorably serving for 26 years.
After joining Savannah Fire in 2001, Frazier swiftly rose in the ranks with promotions to Safety Officer and Fire Engineer in 2008, Captain in 2014, and Battalion Chief in 2020. For the last two years, he has supervised the crews of the North battalion, including Stations 3, 5, 6, 8, and 9. During his time as a Fire Engineer, he worked above and beyond his firefighting duties by assisting the City of Savannah and Savannah Fire as a relief dispatcher for over a decade.
Savannah Fire also acknowledges the family legacy of the Frazier family by recognizing the service of his brother, Retired Battalion Chief Nathaniel Frazier, who retired from Savannah Fire in 2013 after serving the City of Savannah for 33 years.
Assistant Chief Frazier is a proud father of a 19-year-old daughter who attends Ogeechee Tech in Statesboro, GA majoring in Cyber Security. He coached youth basketball at the May Street YMCA during high school. He enjoys working out at the gym and traveling the world in his spare time.
With his promotion from Battalion Chief, Assistant Chief Steven Frazier joins McCutchen and Assistant Chief William Handy as the third member of Chief Kitchen’s senior staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.