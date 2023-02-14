SAVANNAH FIRE announces Permanent Assistant Chief Promotions.jpg

Assistant Chief Jack McCutchen, Jr. and Assistant Chief Steven Frazier.

February 14, 2023 - Savannah Fire Chief Elzie Kitchen recently announced the promotion of Interim Assistant Chief Jack McCutchen, Jr. to the permanent role and elevates Battalion Chief Steven Frazier to Assistant Chief. Both promotions will be effective Feb. 26, 2023.

Assistant Chief Jack McCutchen, Jr. was born to Savannah Fire Captain Jack McCutchen, Sr. in 1973 and was raised a son of the Savannah Fire Department. For the McCutchen family, Savannah Fire is more than a profession; it is a family tradition and a way of life. McCutchen graduated from Hershel V. Jenkins High School in 1992. He joined Savannah Fire in 1998, carrying on his father’s legacy of duty and service. He’s a graduate of Troy University with a degree in Criminal Justice. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.