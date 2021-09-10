September 10, 2021 - Chatham County will host a symposium on climate change and sea level rise on Sept. 14, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. The symposium will have limited in-person seating and a virtual option. The in-person session will take place at the Chatham County Legislative Courthouse, 124 Bull Street, Savannah, GA 31401.
Key partners such as Chatham County Staff, Georgia Tech, and the Savannah Chatham Metropolitan Planning Commission (MPC) will be providing an informational session and answering the publics’ questions during the session.
In Person Attendance:
In person attendance will be limited to 18 people and they must register for the event using this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/168720801459
Virtual Attendance:
If you would like to attend virtually, register through this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_nx8Vh4cESoOxSyGGBMfLgA
Questions may be submitted ahead of time at ChathamPIO@chathamcounty.org.
