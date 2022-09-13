September 13, 2022 - The City’s Municipal Archives department and community partner, The Crusader Club, will host the District 6 Community Memory Event at the Crusader Community Center Friday, Sept. 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Savannah Community Memory Project aims to preserve and make accessible histories of communities missing from the City’s Archives to present a more inclusive and complete historical narrative of Savannah. By sharing your story with the Archives, your voice, images, and documents will become part of our collective memory, available to all who seek it.
The District 6 Community Archiving Event is open to all residents (past and present) of all District 6 neighborhoods. The history of tomorrow is being created today; new residents and youth are encouraged to participate, as well. The event will feature a variety of collection methods:
- Digitization Station: Bring photographs, documents, and recipes that help tell the story of your community (limit 10 items for on-the-spot digitization or we will accept temporary loans for offsite digitization with return to the owner after the event). Focus on buildings, homes, businesses, churches, schools, parks, landmarks, as well as community activities, groups, and leaders.
- Oral History Station (by reservation): Reserve your ½ hour session by contacting the Municipal Archives at (912) 651-6412 or Archives@savannahga.gov.
- Reflections Station: Share your thoughts and memories through written prompt cards.
- Online Portal: Can’t come in person? Submit your memories and photographs through the online portal at www.savannahga.gov/YourHistory.
The Crusader Club, organized in 1954 in the Old Rose Dhu School to provide recreational opportunities, is dedicated to the preservation of the Historical White Bluff/Coffee Bluff community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.