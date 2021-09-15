September 15, 2021 - The Savannah Police Department has announced their fall campaign in support of the county-wide campaign Give Change That Counts which aims to reduce the need for panhandling by establishing day centers throughout the area. Throughout September and October, SPD will be collecting goods at each precinct and encouraging donations to help fund the start of day centers which will provide a respite for those in need. They will also be helping distribute information cards and hanging campaign posters in high-traffic areas to help educate the general public on why it is important to not give directly to panhandlers but the campaign that helps on a larger and more sustainable level.
Along with accepting donations, SPD will be providing education segments on their social media platforms. Segments will include officers interviewing Give Change That Count's representatives, information of where donations will be utilized, and how the public can help.
This pilot project is a part of a nationwide initiative called Streets to Stability which aims to create long-term sustainable solutions to reduce panhandling and those experiencing homelessness in cities throughout the United States. The Give Change That Counts campaign will take place throughout Chatham County and Savannah from May until Oct. 31, 2021.
The campaign is an initiative led by the Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless with collaboration and financial support from Chatham County, the City of Savannah, and major economic development groups including the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce/Visit Savannah, Savannah Downtown Business Association, Savannah Downtown Neighborhood Association, Savannah Economic Development Authority, Savannah’s Waterfront, and the Tourism Leadership Council. The day centers that will be established throughout the area will act as safe havens and resource centers for those in need.
More information and ways to support and donate can be found on
www.givechangethatcounts.com and www.savannahpd.org/outreach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.