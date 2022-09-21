September 21, 2022 - Join Keep Savannah Beautiful and the City of Savannah’s Sanitation Department for the Great Savannah fall community cleanup on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Great Savannah Community Cleanup is a city-wide day of service where residents, businesses, and local community organizations come together to beautify and improve the city of Savannah by removing litter and debris from public areas. Keep Savannah Beautiful will provide cleaning supplies for all participants that host a cleanup.
Residents can participate individually or by partnering with their neighborhood or their preferred civic organization to assist with their planned cleanup. Student participants are eligible to receive community service hours for their involvement with the cleanup.
Residents and organizations are also encouraged to participate in the Adopt-A-Spot program and adopt a street, park, or neighborhood. When adopting a spot, the City will furnish and install an Adopt-A-Spot sign, stating that the responsible organization assists in removing debris collected at the adoptive site; and provide safety vests, gloves, and plastic bags to aid in the litter removal activities. Interested parties can register online at savannahga.gov/adopt-a-spot.
Keep Savannah Beautiful is a local affiliate of Keep America Beautiful, a national non-profit public education organization dedicated to improving waste handling practices in American communities. Keep Savannah Beautiful started as the Clean Community Advisory Council in Oct. 1979 by resolution of the Mayor and Alderpersons to help the community combat litter problems. The name changed after the council went through training and certification by Keep America Beautiful.
