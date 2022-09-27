September 27, 2022 - All Coastal Georgia Counties, including Chatham County, are now under a Tropical Storm Warning. A warning means we are expecting to see tropical storm conditions. CEMA has not announced any changes to their status and remain in OPCON 3, the Watch/Warning Phase, as Hurricane Ian continues its approach to the Florida coast.
Hurricane Ian has sustained winds at 120 mph and is moving NNE at 10 mph. Ian is currently a Category 3 hurricane, but is forecast to strike Florida as a Category 4 storm. The path and intensity of the storm remains uncertain. Potential impacts to our area are expected Thursday and Friday and include Tropical Storm force wind gusts, potential isolated tornadoes, 4-8” of rainfall, and coastal flooding due to elevated tides and possible storm surge.
