September 27, 2022 - Fort Pulaski National Monument will close on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, to finish preparations for Hurricane Ian. The park will remain closed until after the storm has passed and re-open once damage assessments have been made and the park is deemed safe for visitation.
Monitor the progress of the storm at www.nhc.noaa.gov and any changes in park operations at our website at www.nps.gov/FortPulaski, our Facebook page www.facebook.com/FortPulaskiNPS, or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/FortPulaskiNPS.
