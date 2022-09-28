September 28, 2022 - Chatham County is now under a Hurricane Watch, Tropical Storm Warning and a Storm Surge Warning.
September 28, 2022 - Chatham County is now under a Hurricane Watch, Tropical Storm Warning and a Storm Surge Warning.
Additionally, a Flood Watch has been issued until 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1.
Hurricane Ian has sustained winds of 140 mph and is moving N, NE at 8 mph. Ian is a Category 4 hurricane with sustained Tropical Storm force winds approximately 192 miles south of Chatham County. Potential impacts to our area are expected Thursday and Friday and include Tropical Storm winds, potential isolated tornadoes, 4-8” of rainfall, coastal flooding, and elevated tides.
All 159 counties in Georgia are under a statewide emergency order issued by Governor Kemp that takes effect Sept. 29 at 7 a.m., and Chatham County and Savannah are under a local emergency order that took effect this morning.
Make sure you have your personal emergency plans and emergency kits prepared. Consider supplies you would need if the power were down for a few days. For example: hygiene supplies, first aid, medications, pet supplies (vet records, favorite toys), general supplies such as batteries and flashlights, food and water. Include non-perishable foods that you and your family eat on a regular basis. Secure loose or lightweight items outside your house or business that could become hazardous with strong winds. Information on preparedness can be found at ready.chathamcountyga.gov. Residents can sign up for CEMA Alerts at chathamemergency.org or text CEMA to 77295 to receive up-to-date information as it becomes available.
