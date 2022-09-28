September 28, 2022 - Bryan County has declared a state of emergency in anticipation of potential impacts of Hurricane Ian. In the event of hurricane damage, the emergency declaration allows the Bryan County Board of Commissioners will have the necessary tools to respond quickly and ensure a speedy recovery. This also allows the County to request resources such as equipment and money for response and recovery, if necessary.
This is the first step taken by local governments in the event of a potential disaster. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has already signed a similar declaration for the state that opens up resources and aims to prevent price gouging.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.