September 28, 2022 - Chatham Area Transit issued a statement on their operations ahead of Hurricane Ian's arrival.
Citing their continued work with Chatham County, the City of Savannah and the Chatham Emergency Management Agency, CAT fixed route operations, including the DOT, are operating as normal. At this time, they are evaluating safety conditions that may include service modifications on Friday.
CAT will work with their Paratransit riders with urgent medical needs to accommodate their trips until they return to regular service. Contact CAT for assistance and support 912.233.5767 (option 3 for paratransit, option 4 for the control center after 8 p.m.).
The Savannah Belles Ferry will suspend operations after the last run at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
CAT will continue to provide updates to the community regarding service decisions and hope to return to service as soon as safe to do so. They encourage the community and our passengers to observe all best safety practices during this weather event – seek shelter and don’t drive through flooded areas.
