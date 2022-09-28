September 28, 2022 - Due to weather conditions from Hurricane Ian, the Chatham County Courthouse will close at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 and reopen Monday, Oct. 3 at 8 a.m. All other Chatham County offices will be closed, except for essential services, Thursday, Sept. 29 through Saturday, Oct. 1.
CEMA remains in OpCon 2 the Storm Readiness Phase. Chatham County is currently under a Tropical Storm Warning, Storm Surge Warning, a Hurricane Watch, and a Flood Watch. Hurricane Ian is expected to impact Chatham County Thursday night into Friday with heavy rainfall, 4-8” inches in 24 hours, and Tropical Storm force wind gusts. There is also a potential for coastal flood due to elevated tides and possible 3-5 feet of storm surge. Residents in low-lying areas should stay alert for flood conditions. A risk of severe weather, including tornadoes also exists.
