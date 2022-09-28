September 28, 2022 - Based on expected impacts from Hurricane Ian, all non-emergency essential City government offices will be closed, and multiple City services will be suspended starting Thursday, Sept. 29. 

As safety allows, Sanitation refuse collection services will run as normal on Thursday, Sept. 29 but will be suspended completely on Friday, Sept. 30. All emergency essential services, including public safety, water and sewer, stormwater, park and tree, and traffic engineering will respond at full capacity as weather permits. 

