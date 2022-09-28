September 28, 2022 - Based on expected impacts from Hurricane Ian, all non-emergency essential City government offices will be closed, and multiple City services will be suspended starting Thursday, Sept. 29.
As safety allows, Sanitation refuse collection services will run as normal on Thursday, Sept. 29 but will be suspended completely on Friday, Sept. 30. All emergency essential services, including public safety, water and sewer, stormwater, park and tree, and traffic engineering will respond at full capacity as weather permits.
The following impacts to City services will begin on Thursday, Sept. 29:
- All non-emergency essential City government offices will be closed.
- In-person payments at the Coastal Georgia Center for utility, tax, license, and other fees will be closed.
- Street cleaning night services will be suspended.
- The Dean Forest Landfill and Bacon Park Convenience Center will be closed.
- City-owned cemeteries will be closed other than for scheduled burials.
- Recorder’s Court will close at 1 p.m.
- In-person services with the Office of Special Events, Film, and Tourism will be suspended.
- Building closures, including all services within, will include City Hall, Civic Center, Community Centers, Cultural Arts Center, Floyd Adams City Services Complex, Savannah Municipal Services Annex and the Savannah Entrepreneurial Center.
- Non-emergency public safety offices will be closed, to include police records.
For questions about City services or to submit a service request, residents can call 311 24/7 on Thursday and Friday. Services requests can also be submitted online at Savannahga.gov/311request.
Updates on road closures due to flooding will be posted at savannahga.gov/floodalert. For updates specific to the City of Savannah, residents are encouraged to follow @cityofsavannah on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter, or click the Hurricane Ian button on savannahga.gov.
City employees are encouraged to call into the City’s emergency information hotline for updates at 833-251-6020.
