September 28, 2021 - City of Savannah cultural arts, resource and community centers will reopen for city programming on Monday, Oct. 4.
Community centers will require temperature checks, face masks, social distancing and capacity limits. Hand sanitizer dispensers will be placed at building entrances and in common areas, and staff will regularly sanitize highly touched surfaces and equipment. Facilities will remain closed for outside rentals and events.
The following centers will reopen for activities:
- Carver Village Community Center
- Cloverdale Community Center
- Crusader Community Center
- Eastside Community Center
- Grant Center
- Liberty City Community Center
- Mary Flournoy Senior Center
- Moses Jackson Community Center
- Moses Jackson Advancement Center
- Pennsylvania Avenue Resource Center
- Savannah Cultural Arts Center
- Tatemville Community Center
- Tompkins Community Center
- Tremont Community Center
- Windsor Forest Community Center
- Woodville Community Center
- W.W. Law Community Center
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.