September 28, 2022 - Yesterday Governor Brian P. Kemp issued a State of Emergency order for all counties in Georgia in preparation for Hurricane Ian's impact.
As the storm moves through the state beginning on Friday and exiting on Sunday, heavy rainfall and damaging winds will be possible throughout Georgia. The State of Emergency will go into effect at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, and will expire at midnight on Friday, Oct. 28. You can read executive order 09.27.22.01 here.
Additionally, Chatham County Commissioner Chester Ellis and Savannah Mayor Van Johnson issued local State of Emergency orders, which took effect at 8 a.m. this morning. These state of local emergency orders provide municipal governments with the authority to execute emergency management plans and procure necessary resources to prepare for and respond to any impacts brought on by Hurricane Ian.
The greatest potential for impacts to Chatham County Thursday night into Friday could be heavy rainfall, with predictions of 4-8” inches in 24 hours and Tropical Storm force wind gusts. There is also a potential for coastal flood due to elevated tides and possible storm surge. Residents in low-lying areas should stay alert for possible flooding. A risk of severe weather, including tornadoes also exists.
Savannah residents and businesses are urged to review emergency plans and kits ahead of the arrival of inclement weather. Information on preparedness can be found at ready.chathamcountyga.gov. Residents can sign up for CEMA Alerts at chathamemergency.org or text CEMA to 77295 to receive up-to-date information as it becomes available.
Sanitation customers are also reminded to clear properties of debris and secure refuse and recycling carts, as these can become projectiles during high winds.
