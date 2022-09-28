September 28, 2022 - Yesterday Governor Brian P. Kemp issued a State of Emergency order for all counties in Georgia in preparation for Hurricane Ian's impact. 

As the storm moves through the state beginning on Friday and exiting on Sunday, heavy rainfall and damaging winds will be possible throughout Georgia. The State of Emergency will go into effect at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, and will expire at midnight on Friday, Oct. 28. You can read executive order 09.27.22.01 here.

