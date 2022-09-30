September 30, 2022 - As Hurricane Ian is no longer a threat to Chatham County, Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) announced that it has returned to Operating Condition 5 (OPCON 5) and will close the Emergency Operations Center (EOC). OPCON 5 is the state of readiness that CEMA maintains from June 1 through Nov. 30 every year in preparation for hurricane season.
CEMA continues to encourage Chatham County residents to prepare for the 2022 hurricane season by stocking up on disaster supplies, creating family emergency kits and evaluating evacuation plans and updating their family communication plan. Visit http://ready.chathamcountyga.gov/ to learn what to include in your emergency kit and to sign up for CEMA alerts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.