September 30, 2022 - As of 6 a.m., Chatham County remained under a Storm Surge Warning and Tropical Storm Warning, as well as a Flood Watch that is in effect east of I-95 until Oct. 1.
Chatham Emergency Management Agency remains at OPCON 2, anticipating more rain today, a possible storm surge of 2-4 ft., tides of 10 feet on Friday at noon, and possible tropical storm force winds. Hurricane Ian has sustained winds at 85 mph and is moving N at 9 mph.
Chatham County and Savannah municipal buildings are closed today, with the exception of essential staff. Bloomingdale, Garden City, Pooler, Port Wentworth, Thunderbolt, and Tybee Island are also closed.
Comcast/Xfinity has free wi-fi hotspots located throughout Savannah, August, Aiken, and other parts of Georgia and South Carolina. These hotspots are available regardless of your internet service provider. For a map of these hotspots, visit Xfinity.com/wifi and select customer or non-customer options.
A map of power outages is provided at georgiapower.com/storm. Customers can also use this site to report outages and review safety tips.
Savannah Fire Department announced that they had responded to some downed power lines, a fallen tree, and a traffic light issue overnight, but no major emergencies were reported. Savannah residents can reported issues directly by calling 311 or reporting on the SAV 311 Mobile Application.
