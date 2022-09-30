220930-8a_5day_cone_no_line_and_wind.png

September 30, 2022 - As of 6 a.m., Chatham County remained under a Storm Surge Warning and Tropical Storm Warning, as well as a Flood Watch that is in effect east of I-95 until Oct. 1.

Chatham Emergency Management Agency remains at OPCON 2, anticipating more rain today, a possible storm surge of 2-4 ft., tides of 10 feet on Friday at noon, and possible tropical storm force winds. Hurricane Ian has sustained winds at 85 mph and is moving N at 9 mph.

