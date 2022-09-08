September 8, 2022 - Chatham County will host an event and press conference promoting the Small Business Grant Program on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, from 4-7 p.m. Chairman Chester A. Ellis will kick off the event with a press conference.
This event is open to anyone interested in learning more about the grant program, and staff will be present to answer any questions. The event will take place at the Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum in the Priscilla Thomas Multipurpose Annex, located at 413 West Wayne Street, Savannah, GA 31401.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.