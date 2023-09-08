September 8, 2023 - The City of Savannah Recreation and Leisure Services Department has extended the Daffin Park pool’s open hours through Sept. 30.
The Daffin Park pool will continue to host a variety of programs that are all free and open to the public, including parent and child time, adult wellness, and water aerobics. Residents can register for each of these programs in person at the pool. Registration is good for the entire month.
Typically, the programs conclude and the pools close when school reenters session. The City announced in April that all pools would stay open through Labor Day this year, due to increased interest. All other City-ran pools closed for the season on Labor Day.
“We’ve had an unusually hot summer,” Nick Roberts, Director of Recreation and Leisure Services said. “We are happy to be able to keep Daffin pool open later than usual so residents can have a place to cool off during this hot month. Thanks to Jackie Dixon and our entire team for all of their hard work this summer with the City’s successful aquatic programs.”
The following programs will be offered through Sept. 30 at the Daffin Park Pool, located at 1301 E. Victory Dr.:
- Adult Lap Swimming
- Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. – 9 a.m.
- Free
- 6 lanes open
- Parent and Child Water Fun
- Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.
- Free
- For parents and non-school aged children
- Adult Water Wellness
- Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Free
- Water weights, noodles, wave gloves, kick boards available
- Water Aerobics
- Monday-Thursday, 6:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.
- Free
- Recreational Swimming
- Monday-Thursday, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday, 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Free
