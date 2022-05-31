May 31, 2022 - Tybee Island City Manager Shawn Gillen has been selected by the Georgia Municipal Association (GMA) to serve on its inaugural Equity and Inclusion Advisory Council for 2022-2023.
“I am honored to have been asked to participate, and I am happy that Tybee Island is being recognized for its efforts toward equity and inclusion,” Gillen said. “Due to the efforts of our mayor, city council, citizens and staff, we have become a leader among Georgia cities.”
Earlier this year, GMA recognized Tybee Island with a Visionary City Award for the city’s Resolution Promoting Justice and Equality. The Mayor and City Council collaborated with local residents in 2020 to create the resolution. It designates Juneteenth as a city holiday, establishes diversity, equity and inclusion training for all city employees, calls for regular monitoring of arrest and sentencing data, and commits to memorializing Tybee Island’s racial history.
The GMA Board of Directors created the Equity and Inclusion Advisory Council as a follow up to its special Equity and Inclusion Commission, which recently concluded with a set of recommendations the Advisory Council will implement. The recommendations include additional programs, training, research and other initiatives that can be undertaken by GMA and Georgia City Solutions (GCS), a GMA nonprofit, to assist city officials in their efforts to promote equity and inclusion within their municipal government and community.
Additionally, the Advisory Council will provide a forum for city officials to explore opportunities for collaboration between GMA, GCS, agencies, and organizations whose mission focuses on equity and inclusion. It will foster the exchange of ideas and information on programs and initiatives that have a proven positive impact on equity and inclusion, and it will propose legislative policies, as necessary, to the appropriate GMA policy committees to help cities address equity and inclusion issues.
Young Harris Mayor Andrea Gibby and Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar co-chair the Advisory Council, which held its first meeting in April, and plans to meet three times per year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.