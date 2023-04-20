April 20, 2023 - Lesley Francis Public Relations (LFPR) has unveiled new company branding to better reflect the extensive range of services offered by the Coastal Empire-based marketing agency.

The branding was developed by the company’s Digital Design Division to modernize the 12-year-old company’s look and to recognize the growth of the company. The concept behind the branding is to clearly emphasize the three pillars of client service, public relations, marketing, and design, while softening the brand colors of purple into a wider spectrum.

