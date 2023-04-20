April 20, 2023 - Lesley Francis Public Relations (LFPR) has unveiled new company branding to better reflect the extensive range of services offered by the Coastal Empire-based marketing agency.
The branding was developed by the company’s Digital Design Division to modernize the 12-year-old company’s look and to recognize the growth of the company. The concept behind the branding is to clearly emphasize the three pillars of client service, public relations, marketing, and design, while softening the brand colors of purple into a wider spectrum.
LFPR continues to offer its foundational marketing services of media relations, strategic counsel, reputation management, crisis and issues management, and copywriting. With a team of nine marketing professionals, additional services have been introduced over recent years to include social media management, website development and management with SEO/SEM services, digital marketing and design, content creation, event organization and management, graphic design and advertising.
"I am excited to unveil our new imagery to the community that demonstrates the quality of our agency’s branding and design services,” said Lesley Francis, Founder & CEO. “The new look reflects the depth and breadth of our marketing expertise, and we remain committed to amplifying our clients’ impact through strategic communications for lasting impressions.”
Established in 2011, LFPR is a dynamic full-service marketing agency in the Coastal Empire which quickly becomes an integral part of clients’ marketing programs with exceptional results – on budget and on time. This is supported by robust, empirical evaluation tools to demonstrate our clients’ Return On Investment as well as ensuring fast response times by every team member. For more information, visit lesleyfrancispr.com.
