May 28, 2021 - Ashleigh Johnson has joined Lesley Francis PR as their new marketing assistant. In her role she will support team members through writing and issuing news releases, media coverage evaluation, content creation, social media management, and drafting materials for various clients.
Ashleigh is from Macon, Georgia and recently graduated from Georgia Southern University with her Bachelor of Science in Public Relations. During her time at Georgia Southern, she served as the executive firm director for the Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA), while also completing an internship with the Savannah Harbor Foundation and working as a barista at a local café in Statesboro. Through the courses at Georgia Southern, Ashleigh has worked with clients in Statesboro to develop hands on public relations experience.
“I am so grateful for the opportunity to work with such a well-known and reputable organization like Lesley Francis PR,” Johnson said. “With their vast range of clients, I am excited to be able to learn more about the profession of public relations and build my skills through the guidance of the incredible ladies here at LFPR.”
Lesley Francis Public Relations (LFPR) is an award-winning public relations agency established in 2011 in Richmond Hill, GA. Visit lesleyfrancispr.com for more information.
