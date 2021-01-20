January 20, 2021 - Emmy award-winning journalist Brooke Butler will join the WJCL 22 News team as Weekend Evening Anchor and multimedia journalist beginning Saturday, Jan. 23. The announcement was made by WJCL President and General Manager Ben Hart and WJCL News Director Will Dillard.
“We are extremely excited to welcome Brooke Butler to the fastest growing news team in Savannah,” said Hart. “Her investigative and community-focused reporting, plus her love for the area will be a key addition to the WJCL News team.”
“I love Savannah. Outside of my internship in the area, my older sister attended SCAD so I’ve spent a lot of time in the Hostess City. It’s a place that already feels like home,” said Butler. “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to share the stories of residents across Southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry.”
After internships in Savannah and Charleston, Butler’s career began at WMDT, the ABC affiliate in Salisbury, Maryland. While there she worked as a Producer, multimedia journalist, Weekend Anchor, and Weekday Evening Anchor.
Butler received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications with a minor in Spanish from The College of Charleston and was a member of the National Society of Collegiate Scholars. The move marks Butler’s return to Savannah, after having interned at WTOC-TV.
