April 5, 2023 - WJCL 22, the Hearst Television-owned ABC affiliate for Savannah, Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry, has expanded the role of weekend anchor Brooke Butler from weekend evenings to co-anchor the 5 p.m. newscast with Riley Miller. Butler will now work the 5 p.m. newscast and report for the 11 p.m. newscast.

“Brooke is an exceptional journalist with years of experience and more than a year of that dedicated here in Savannah and the Lowcountry,” said WJCL 22 President and General Manager Ben Hart. “Her ability to make complicated stories ‘understandable’ makes her a great addition to the fast-developing news in our early evening news.”

