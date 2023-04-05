April 5, 2023 - WJCL 22, the Hearst Television-owned ABC affiliate for Savannah, Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry, has expanded the role of weekend anchor Brooke Butler from weekend evenings to co-anchor the 5 p.m. newscast with Riley Miller. Butler will now work the 5 p.m. newscast and report for the 11 p.m. newscast.
“Brooke is an exceptional journalist with years of experience and more than a year of that dedicated here in Savannah and the Lowcountry,” said WJCL 22 President and General Manager Ben Hart. “Her ability to make complicated stories ‘understandable’ makes her a great addition to the fast-developing news in our early evening news.”
Will Dillard, WJCL 22’s News Director added, “Brooke has established herself as a dynamic storyteller of the key issues facing the Savannah and Lowcountry communities. She will now bring that experience and desire to cover developing stories to our evening team.”
"I am so excited to be taking on this expanded role at WJCL 22 News,” Butler stated. “Savannah and the Lowcountry have truly become home to me, and I look forward to having a whole new way to inform this community that I love so much."
Butler joined WJCL 22 News in January of 2021 and has since extensively covered some of the area’s biggest cases, most recently the Alex Murdaugh arrest, and trial. She graduated with a degree in Communications, and minor in Spanish from the College of Charleston. Prior to joining the WJCL 22 News team she worked at the ABC affiliate in Salisbury, Maryland as reporter and evening anchor. For her work she was recognized with a regional Emmy and two regional AP Awards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.